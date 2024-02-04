Home

Poonam Pandey’s Death Stunt Lands Her Trouble, Maharashtra Lawmakers Seek Action

Poonam Pandey Alive: Maharashtra Legislator Satyajeet Tambe urged that Poonam Pandey be charged by the Mumbai Police for spreading false information about her passing on Saturday.

Poonam Pandey Alive: Legislators, medical experts, and the general public are criticizing actress and model Poonam Pandey for spreading false information about cervical cancer and raising the possibility that she staged her demise. Maharashtra legislator Satyajeet Tambe on Saturday demanded that Mumbai police take action against model actor Poonam Pandey for putting out fake news of her death.

A case should be registered against Pandey to make an example of her for those who resort to such stunts to promote themselves, said Tambe, an independent member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. A day after the news of her death from cervical cancer dominated the news cycle and led to intense debate on social media –PTI never confirmed the death in its reporting — 32-year-old Pandey announced on Saturday that she was alive, and the fake news was published to spread “critical awareness” about the disease.

Action should be taken against her as she ‘made or published false or misleading information,’ MLC Tambe said in a statement. “The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer,” Tambe said.

The actor pulled a prank on cancer survivors rather than raising awareness, he added.

Poonam Pandey’s manager announced on February 2 that the actress had passed away from cervical cancer. The statement read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” Poonam Pandey, however, announced that she is still alive through a video message that she uploaded on social media on Saturday. She also revealed that she staged her death in order to increase awareness of cervical cancer.

(With PTI inputs)

