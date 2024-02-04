Home

Poonam Pandey’s Husband Sam Bombay Calls Her, ‘Boldest Indian Women’ After She Pulls Off A Fake Death

Internet sensation Poonam Pandey had become the latest debate in the film industry after pulling off a fake death. While several Bollywood celebs lashed out at her publicity stunt, Poonam's husband Sam Bombay call her 'India's boldest women.'

Poonam Pandey Alive: Social media star Poonam Pandey has become the hottest topic in the film industry after she faked her death when multiple social media accounts claimed that she was due to cervical cancer. Now pulling off her death prank, Poonam Pandey’s team confirmed she is alive. At the same time, many Bollywood celebs were furious at Poonam’s publicity stunt in the name of bringing cancer awareness. Recently, her husband Sam Bombay, in a conversation with Hindustan Times stated that he was happy when he came to know Poonam was alive. Here’s what Sam talked about his wife in the conversation.

What Exactly Did Poonam Pandey Tried To Do?

On 2nd February 2024, Poonam Pandey’s team on her official Instagram account declared that Poonam had lost her life due to cervical cancer. Poonam’s PR team wrote, “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer (sic).” While many of the Bollywood celebrities didn’t know it was just a publicity stunt pulled off by Poonam Pandey. While her manager confirmed the demise of the diva, stating to multiple media houses, that she lost her life due to cervical cancer on Thursday night.

Poonam Pandey’s Husband Sam Bombay Reacts To Fake Death By Her Wife

While conversing with HT Times, Sam Bombay Poonam Pandey’s husband stated that he was delighted when he came to know that his wife was still alive. Sam stated, “No. I’m delighted she did. She is alive. That’s enough for me. Alhamdullilah (sic).”

There was No Sense of Loss, Says Sam Bombay About Poonam Pandey

Sam further added, “When I heard the news, I felt nothing in my heart. There was no sense of loss. And I thought this can’t be. Why do I feel nothing? Because when you’re connected, you feel everything (sic).” He also stated that he tends to recall his memories with his wife. Sam remarked, “I think about her (Poonam Pandey) every day. And, I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I’d know (sic).”

Are Sam Bombay and Poonam Pandey Getting Divorce?

When questioned about his marriage aspectcSam stated, “No, we are not divorced, yet.” Despite their current equation, Sam does not question Poonam’s intentions (sic).” He further added, “I am happy she is still alive. She has a lot to contribute (sic).”

Sam Calls Poonam Pandey, ‘Boldest Indian Woman’

In the end, Sam supports the publicity stunt made by her wife, Poonam Pandey. Although the film industry is quite furious at Poonam’s hideous death prank, many claim to file an FIR against her name. However, Poonam’s husband remarked, “Listen to me, if someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image, let’s respect that. Poonam Pandey is timeless. She is the boldest Indian woman. Several years from now, she’ll be celebrated (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Poonam Pandey’s fake death publicity stunt?

