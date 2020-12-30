Actor Poonam Pandey was in for a rude shock when her Instagram account was hacked. For her, the photo-sharing app is the primary source of engagement with the fans. She is an active user of social media and often shares videos and pictures with her fans. She also boasts a massive number of followers on her Instagram. Also Read - Case Registered Against Milind Soman For Running Nude on Goa Beach, Sharing Obscene Pic on Social Media

Speaking about the incident with Times of India, she revealed, “I realised that my account was hacked into after I failed to log in. I am stressed because I am very active on Instagram and it has been wrongfully taken away from me. It has taken me years to establish a loyal fan base and it would be some time before I manage to retrieve it. I just hope the miscreant doesn’t misuse it. I am trying to reach the Instagram officials and hoping to get my original account back. While my followers are connecting with me on Twitter, I have created a new page and hoping they will move to the new page. I urge everyone to not reply to anything that’s coming from my old Instagram account. Hopefully, this will get sorted out soon.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay Granted Bail For Bond of Rs 40,000 in The Obscene Video Case



Earlier, she was in news for filing FIR against her husband, Sam Bombay, in September for allegedly beating her up in Goa. She was also charged by Goa Police for shooting a nude video of herself on the beach. Back then, She had told TOI, “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by poonam pandey official app____ (@poonampandeyofficialapp)



However, a couple of days later, the couple resolved their differences and reconciles. Poonam even shared loved-up pictures on social media. Poonam had said, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together.”

Watch this space for the latest updates!