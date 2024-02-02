By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Poonam Pandey’s Last Instagram Post: Late Model Ironically Talks About Balancing Life
Poonam Pandey's last post on Instagram goes viral as she dies due to cervical cancer on Friday. The actor wrote about balancing life while going to a party in Goa.
Poonam Pandey’s last Instagram post: Actor and model Poonam Pandey, known for her steamy hot photos, died at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer today morning at her hometown Uttar Pradesh. As revealed by her manager, Poonam Pandey got diagnosed with cancer sometime back and it was in the later stage. Her funeral will mostly happen in UP. The internet sensation didn’t share the news of cancer and it was shocking for the film fraternity and fans to learn about her death.
Poonam Pandey‘s last Instagram post was shared by the manager where she announced her death news. The official statement read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”
However, that’s not the last Instagram post shared by her. Poonam Pandey was active on Instagram three days back, on January 31 when she had uploaded a video from Goa where she can be seen on a cruise going to an event or a party. The caption of the post reads, “White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life. . . #poonampandey #fun #goa”.
Poonam Pandey was an avid social media user and kept her fans updated with her professional life. It’s ironic to see how Poonam talked about living life and balancing it a few days before her death. Fans are not able to sink that she has passed away. One of the users wrote, “Lost? Hope this is not fake or fun post.” Another wrote, “This can’t be true pls just spoke to you on the 10th no ways pls tell me the account is hacked noway it can’t be true”. The third user said, “She was the warmest, most intelligent woman I have met in a long time. She had beauty, grace and the biggest heart. ❤️”
