Poonam Pandey’s Last Statement About Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Goes Viral: ‘Congratulations to My Brother’ – WATCH

Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32. The model-actor had always supported Munawar Faruqui. Take a look at Poonam's last statement about Faruqui.

Poonam Pandey's last statement on Munawar Faruqui

Actor-model Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32. Pandey’s team took to Instagram and informed about her demise. In the statement, the team said that the actress passed away due to cervical cancer and was at the last stage of the disease. Also, the team requested a moment of privacy to mourn Poonam’s demise. Further, Pandey’s manager also confirmed the news and said that she took her last breath in her hometown Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Now, a video of Poonam is making rounds on the internet where she can be seen talking about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. The video is said to be Poonam’s last media appearance.

On micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), a video of Poonam was making rounds where she can be seen congratulating Munawar for Bigg Boss 17 win. For the unversed, Munawar and Poonam featured on Kangana Ranaunt’s reality show Lock Upp. When Poonam was asked about Munawar’s win in Bigg Boss 17, the model-actor in the video can be heard saying “I was supporting Munawar from day 01, and I knew somewhere that Munawar would lift the trophy.”

She further added, “I have been with Munawar for three months in Lock Upp, and I know that brain. I used to say back then and even today that Munawar had the potential. I am glad he won the show. Congratulations to my brother.” This is not the first time Poonam has expressed her support towards Munawar, Pandey has always publically supported Munawar, and the duo even shared a good bond when they were in Lock Upp.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, the sudden demise of Poonam Pandey has shaken the entire entertainment industry. Several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, and Daisy Shah, mourned the demise of Poonam Pandey. Taking to X, Munawar expresses his shock at Poonam’s death. He wrote, “Shocking! can’t process the news. Poonam was a great human being. Sad. RIP (sic).”

Take a look here:

Shocking! can’t process the news

Poonam was great human being. Sad.

RIP — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 2, 2024

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut condoled Poonam Pandey’s death and shared a post on Instagram. The actress wrote, “This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti.”

