Poonam Pandey’s Last Video About BIG Surprise Goes Viral on Internet, Fans Say, ‘Yakeen Nhi Ho Raha…’ – WATCH

Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. Reports claim that Pandey took her last breath in her hometown Kanpur.

Hours after the news of industry fame Poonam Pandey’s demise surfaced online, her last video is now making rounds on the Internet. Poonam in the video can be seen talking about a massive surprise that she was supposed to give to her fans. However, even before revealing the surprise the actress passed away. According to the details, Poonam was battling cervical cancer, and the disease was at its last stage. Pandey’s team announced her death through an Instagram post, which read “Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

Coming back to the video, the clip was shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, where Poonam was seen talking about some kind of surprise that she was planning to give to her audience. The model actor can be seen saying, “Aapke saamne ek itna bada news aane wala hai. Mujhe bahut accha lagta hai logo ko surprise karna. Jab voh samajhte hai yeh sudhar rahe hai, tab mujhe surprise karna aur bhi accha lagta hai. Toh ek bahut hi bada news aapke saamne aane wala hai (I will share big news soon. I like to surprise people. When people think that I am changed now, I like to surprise them even more. So, I am going to share big news soon).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Meanwhile, the news of Poonam’s demise was shared by her team. As soon as the news went online, several speculations started doing rounds on the ineternet. While some called the news a publicity stunt, others said that the actress is trying to create awareness about cervical cancer. The Instagram post shared by Poonam’s team read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Poonam was last seen in Kangana Rananut’s famous reality show Lock Upp. Through the beginning Poonam supported Munawara Faruqui, and even a recent video of Poonam started doing rounds on the internet where she congratulated Munawar Faruqui for his Bigg Boss 17 win.

