Poonam Pandey’s PR Agency Defends Faking Her Death: ‘Cervical Cancer Became Most-Searched Topic on Google’

Poonam Pandey's PR agency which was behind 'faking her death' to create awareness for cervical cancer, has now released a statement telling all that it was due to her act that the topic became the most-searched one on Google in India.

Poonam Pandey's team apologises for faking her death (Photo: Insagram/ Poonam Pandey)

New Delhi: Actor and model Poonam Pandey left everyone shocked when she came back from the dead and revealed that she ‘faked’ her death to create awareness for cervical cancer. Two days after the incident happened, her PR agency released a statement apologising to those who got hurt by the act. In a long statement released on social media, Schband, Poonam‘s PR agency, mentioned that their purpose was to create awareness about cervical cancer, the vaccine and the health concerns related to the disease. The statement also mentioned how Poonam’s fake death news resulted in ‘Cervical Cancer‘ becoming the most-searched topic on Google in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Their statement also revealed that Poonam’s mother has been a cancer survivor. It read, “Many of you may be unaware but Poonam’s own mother has bravely battled Cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such close personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available.” The agency reported that it was due to Poonam’s act that ‘cervical cancer’ got mentioned over 1000 times in the news headlines in India. They further shared graphs and data to support their claims which resulted in nothing but more criticism. Many social media users highlighted how it didn’t read like a true apology and rather looked like a shameless justification of the act.

Before sharing the screenshots of people who wrote positive things about the act and appreciated Poonam for the same, the team made sure to highlight that there were no commercials involved. “We want to clarify that this is a pro-bono activity and not commercially linked to any client,” concluded the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schbang (@schbang)

Actor Shardul Pandit, who was devastated hearing the news of Poonam’s death (fake) commented on the apology post and wrote that it meant nothing. “You are making it worse. What about awareness for mental health someone close to her could have had a breakdown. Ya but that wasn’t counted in metrics right? That doesn’t make it in Google search bar history… (sic),” read his comment. Another user wrote, “An apology that starts with ‘Nevertheless’ isn’t a true apology. Neither is one followed by an excuse (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Poonam might face legal repercussions for spreading the news of her death. It should be noted how her family members, managers and the team lied to the media and authorities about her death act. After leaving the entire nation in shock, she later released a video confirming she was alive and it was all about a health campaign for cervical cancer awareness. “I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about the hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives due to cervical cancer,” she said in the video.

