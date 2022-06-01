Singer KK Passes Away: Famous Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath on Tuesday night passed away while performing live in Kolkata. The incident happened when he was performing a live show concert and reportedly breathed his last at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.Also Read - Tadap, Tadap, Ke Is Dil Sey...: KK Inspired Gen X, Captured Romance With His Songs
The popular Bollywood singer was present at the festival organised by Thakurpukur Vivekananda College.
Notably, his sudden death has shattered the music fraternity and many took to social media, expressing their grief over the news.
Taking to Twitter, Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee confirmed the news and tweeted: KK passed away. Can’t believe what I just heard. She was among the first ones to express her shock.
The hospital sources said the singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.