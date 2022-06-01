Singer KK Passes Away: Famous Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath on Tuesday night passed away while performing live in Kolkata. The incident happened when he was performing a live show concert and reportedly breathed his last at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.Also Read - Tadap, Tadap, Ke Is Dil Sey...: KK Inspired Gen X, Captured Romance With His Songs

The popular Bollywood singer was present at the festival organised by Thakurpukur Vivekananda College. Also Read - KK Was Performing At College Fest When He Suffered Cardiac Arrest | Video

Notably, his sudden death has shattered the music fraternity and many took to social media, expressing their grief over the news. Also Read - Singer KK Dies: From Udit Narayan To Mohit Chauhan, Bollywood Mourns The Death of Renowned Vocalist

Taking to Twitter, Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee confirmed the news and tweeted: KK passed away. Can’t believe what I just heard. She was among the first ones to express her shock.

KK passed away.

Can’t believe what I just heard. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) May 31, 2022

Here’s what the music lovers said in their condolence message on Twitter:

Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022

Can't believe that singer KK is no more. From Tadap Tadap to Tu Aashiqui hai, from Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai to Awarapan Banjarapan, from Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai to Aankhon Mein Teri, he could sing it all. The most versatile singer. There is a KK song for every human emotion.

Om Shanti Rip pic.twitter.com/JVmXbbwGWj — Er.Arjun Tiwari🗨️ (@arjuntiwaribjp) May 31, 2022

I can't believe it.

The evergreen singer KK is no more. 🥲💔

My one of favorite singer. #RIPKK #KK #RIP pic.twitter.com/dpB90Zwmsh — Arghyadip Mandal (@ArghyadipManda2) May 31, 2022

Its really shocking news for music lovers 💔 Singer #KK, the man who sang about love and friendship has passed away. You will always be a big part of every 90s kid. Rest In PEACE ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/dv97C95apB — 〽️ (@Adi_tyaS_Indian) May 31, 2022

The hospital sources said the singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.