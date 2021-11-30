Hyderabad: Popular Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, who was hospitalised for lung problems, is still being closely monitored in the hospital. His health is stable, according to the latest hospital reports.Also Read - Bijapur Police organises commemoration run on Martyrs' Day

On Monday, lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, 66, remained at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) intensive care unit (ICU). While the doctors say his condition is stable, they also say that he will need to be closely monitored for the next few days. Also Read - Meet Padma Awardee Lentina Aao Thakkar

“Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry aged 66 years was admitted in KIMS Hospital Secunderabad on 24th November with pneumonia. Currently, he is under close observation by a team of expert doctors and is getting appropriate treatment in the ICU,” medical director, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, Dr. Sambit Sahu said. Also Read - Meet Padma Awardee Lentina Aao Thakkar

Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, better known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, has penned lyrics for over 3,000 songs till 2020. He had also received the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of arts and aesthetics, along with 11 state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his contribution to the entertainment industry as a lyricist.

We wish him a quick recovery!

(With inputs from IANS)