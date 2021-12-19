Mumbai: Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never fails to surprise all with bold looks. Even though Urfi gets trolled on social media very often for the same, it does not stop her from doing what she loves. Once again, Urfi Javed is making headlines for her latest pictures. On Sunday, Urfi took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of absolutely hot pictures in which she can be seen stepping into a poll. Urfi wore a blue swimsuit with a deep cut. However, netizens are divided over Urfi’s latest pictures. While some of the social media users feel she is not justifying that swimsuit look, others think she Urfi is looking absolutely hot.Also Read - Urfi Javed’s Latest Hot Look in Pink Co-ord Dress Invites Jokes; Netizen Say ‘Aaj Zyda Pehnlia’ -Video

“Pron (porn) video kiyu nhi banati ho paise bahut milege,” one of the person commented. Another social media user wrote, “iski dress smjh nhi aati kbhi mujhe (I cannot understand her dresses ever).” On the other hand, a section of people have also appreciated Urfi’s pictures, calling her ‘hot and sexy’. Also Read - Urfi Javed Has a Message For Trolls Who Slam Her For Copying Priyanka Chopra’s Look

Urfi Javed is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2020, Urfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also Read - ‘Tailor Ko Kapde Zyada Diya Karo’! Urfi Javed Steps Out In Bold Side Cut-Out Skirt And White Crop Top