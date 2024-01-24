Post Bigg Boss 17 Eviction, Vicky Jain Parties With Ayesha Khan, Sana Khan, Isha Malviya.

Home

After coming out of Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky Jain was seeing partying with some of the ex-contestants of the house including Ayesha Khan, Sana Khan, Isha Malviya.

In a shocking chain of events, a super eviction was announced on January 23, 2024. Following the eviction, one of the most talked-about contestants Vicky Jain was asked to walk out of the reality show. Jain, who is actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband, has been in the limelight ever since the show started. The couple witnessed several ups and downs during the show, leading fans to speculate about their divorce. Now, after Vicky was evicted, Ankita was seen in tears where the actress broke down inconsolably. Post Vicky’s eviction, a picture of the businessman is making rounds on the internet and fans are left speechless.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Vicky’s first picture which emerged was him having a party with some of the other ex-Bigg Boss contestants including Isha Malviya (who got eliminated right before him), Ayesha Khan, and Sana Khan. In no time, the picture went viral on the internet, and a flood of comments started floating.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble Television (@bollywoodbubbletelly)

After watching the photo, several fans took to the comment section and slammed the businessman. While one fan wrote, ‘So her doubt was correct,’ another wrote, ‘Sana isha Ayesha and his friends enjoy after his eviction.’ Fans did not like the first move taken by Vicky Jain and also was worried about Ankita Lokhande.

Notably, not too long ago, Ankita had cautioned Vicky about not overstepping boundaries when he made a comment about Ayesha Khan on the show. The incident unfolded when Ankita attempted to play a prank on Vicky involving Ayesha and Isha, but the outcome was not what she had anticipated. As a part of the Ayesha was also seen joking and flirting with Vicky and told him, “Bohot garmi hai baba.” Vicky replied to her saying, “Thodi halki ho jao.”

