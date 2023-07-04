Home

Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan makes powerful Instagram debut; garners over 6 lakh followers in hours

Pawan Kalyan makes powerful Instagram debut; garners over 6 lakh followers in hours

Pawan Kalyan’s debut on Instagram comes a day after his brother Naga Babu shared the news of the superstar joining the social media app. He penned, “Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect.”

Pawan Kalyan is hailed as one of the big stars in Telugu cinema.

Popular Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan enjoys a massive fan following for his remarkable performances and undeniable talent. His contribution to the South Indian film industry is huge. He is hailed as one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema. Pawan Kalyan’s brother Chiranjeevi, nephews Sai Dharam Tej and Ram Charan, and his contemporaries actively use Instagram. But the Bheemla Nayak star always maintained a distance from the virtual world.The actor has stepped in with a surprise for his fans as he finally joined Instagram. Making his debut on the social media app, Pawan Kalyan left his fans super excited. The actor, within a few hours of joining the social media platform, amassed over 6,00,000 followers. Fans are still waiting for his first post.

Pawan Kalyan’s powerful Instagram debut

Pawan Kalyan has put the same photo for his Instagram handle as his Twitter account. The picture is believed to be from his political rally as the background shows the flag of the Jana Sena party. His Instagram bio is in Telugu which can be translated into English as ‘Rise up, face up, choose…hail India!’

You may like to read

While Pawan Kalyan is yet to share a photo or a video, he may use his social media account to share his political views and movie updates. The ‘Power star’ rarely talks about his film career on Twitter and keeps sharing posts related to his Jana Sena Party. On Twitter, the actor has over 5.3 million followers.

Pawan Kalyan’s debut on Instagram comes a day after his brother and actor Naga Babu shared the news of the superstar joining the social media app. He penned, “Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect.”

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bro which also features his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. Pawan Kalyan also has a few other projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Krish Jagarlamudi’s action-adventure drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Additionally, he also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which will be helmed by Harish Shankar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.