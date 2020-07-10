Actors Prabhas’ twentieth film along with actor Pooja Hegde has been titled Radhe Shyam. Prabhas took to Instagram, where he shared the title and the first look and poster of Radhe Shyam, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The poster of the film shows Prabhas and Pooja in a romantic pose, embrace with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape set against the backdrop of Rome. “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it,” Prabhas wrote as he shared it on Instagram. Pooja Hegde was quick to comment. She wrote: “For all those fans who patiently waited!” Also Read - Prabhas 20: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer First Look And Title to be Unveiled on THIS Date

The film will see a theatrical release in 2021. It will be released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Radhe Shyam also features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan. Also Read - Pooja Hegde Fans Slam Samantha, Chinmayi, Nandini Reddy After They Take a Sly Dig at Her

Take a look at the posters here:

The makers of much-awaited film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde took to social media on July 8 to announce the first look date. Prabhas had shared a picture of a clock and revealed that Prabhas 20’s first look will be out on July 10, 2020.

July 10 holds special importance for Prabhas and his fans as it also marks 5 years of his superhit movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and released in 2015.



The film is helmed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna in association with UV creations banner