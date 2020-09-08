Actor Prabhas has come forward and taken the responsibility to adopt and develop 1,650 acres of Kazipally Reserve Forest near Hyderabad. He has handed over Rs 2 crore to forest officials for the development of the reserve. The actor along with the help of Telangana Forest Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar laid the foundation stone for an urban forest park. They planted few saplings in the reserve forest region. Also Read - Southampton Weather Forecast, 3rd T20I, England vs Australia: Will Rain Make an Appearance After Staying Away From Opening Two Matches?

The Baahubali actor took to social media to share the initiative done by him. "I've taken the initiative to adopt and develop 1,650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest Block near Hyderabad. Having always been a nature lover, I believe this would create an additional lung space for the city. I thank Rajya Sabha MP @mpsantoshtrs for his support. I would also like to thank the Govt of Telangana and the Forest Department for giving me this opportunity! #GreenIndiaChallenge".

The Forest Department is going to convert a small portion of the forest into an urban forest park while the rest of the area will be a conservation zone. The development of eco-park will start with the construction of a park gate, a see-through wall, walking track, viewpoint, gazebo and a medicinal plant centre.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut‘s next film titled Adipurush. He will be seen playing the titular character – the role of Lord Rama, one of the most worshipped deities by Hindus. The film is slated to go on the floors early next year and Prabhas has already started working on himself to achieve the physique of an archer.