Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Dating Each Other: Actor Prabhas is one of the leading actors in Indian cinema and is geared up for his biggie Adipurush. The film that also stars Kriti Sanon is in the post-production stage. The latest report claims that the Adipurush co-stars are dating each other and taking things slow. Everyone was taken aback when the Mimi actor called Prabhas during a calling session on Koffee With Karan. While the actors have not responded to the buzz that the phone contact generated, a recent rumour suggested that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon may be developing a romantic relationship.Also Read - Prabhas Gets Emotional at Uncle Krishnam Raju's Funeral, Chiranjeevi And Mahesh Babu Comfort Him

PRABHAS AND KRITI SANON DATING EACH OTHER?

Also Read - Krishnam Raju, South Veteran Actor And Prabhas’ Uncle, Dies at 82

According to sources for BollywoodLife, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have ‘deep affections’ for one another. On the Adipurush sets, they seem to have gotten along well right away. Everyone was surprised by their connection, especially since Prabhas, who is often reserved, is ‘openly talking to Kriti and is so involved in the conversation with her.’ Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon Or Shraddha Kapoor To Play The Female Lead?

Prabhas and Kriti loved to spend time with each other on sets. They are creatively also so much involved in their first film together and they take each other’s approval of the scene was good and either one of them wants to reshoot it,” according to the news portal.

PRABHAS AND KRITI SANON ROMANTICALLY LINKED

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Their sources also revealed that they never forget to call or text each other, which only serves to highlight their shared admiration for one another. However, it would be premature to label their bond as a relationship. Co-stars frequently become involved in each other’s lives while they are filming or even promoting their own movies, but Kriti and Prabhas are different in this regard. “They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush, according to Bollywood Life reports.

Prabhas is very private when it comes to his dating life. Fans who have been reading rumours of their rumoured ‘interest’ in one other have been pleasantly delighted by Kriti Sanon’s name being linked alongside the Baahubali star.

What do you think about the duo? Let us know!