Prabhas Is All Praise For Deepika Padukone, Says ‘I Always Loved Her’

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the ‘Baahubali’ actor called Deepika Padukone the biggest superstar. He also expressed that he always loved her and wanted to work with her.

Kalki 2898 AD is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, coming year. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Prabhas is now gearing up for the release of his most-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, earlier known as Project K after the terrible debacle of his last movie Adipurush. The makers of the film have been dropping major updates one at a time, and since then, the hype of the star-studded film is touching skies even before its release. Apart from the Baahubali actor, Nag Ashwin’s directorial will feature Deepika Padukone as lead. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. For the unversed, filmmaker Nag Ashwin and Project K team unveiled the first glimpse and title of the sci-fi film at the prestigious San Diego Comic Con 2023 a couple of weeks ago. The revelation took place in the presence of Nag Ashwin, producer C Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. While Amitabh Bachchan virtually added to the star-studded affair, Jawan actress Deepika couldn’t mark her presence at the Comic Con gathering.

Talking about the recent update, Prabhas was all praise when asked about his first experience of working with Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD. Calling his Kalki 2898 AD co-actor a ‘biggest superstar’, Prabhas said she is the most beautiful lady who is making waves globally.

Prabhas Calls Deepika Padukone ‘Biggest’

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the Baahubali actor shared his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “She’s the biggest superstar, the most beautiful lady, and she’s already famous globally. I think she Is doing Louis Vuitton, TAM AdEX, and the biggest international commercials. She’s just vibrant when she comes into the set, and I always loved her. I wanted to work with her, and this is the first time we are working together. So yeah!”

In addition to that, when filmmaker Nag Ashwin was asked about the actress’ character in the film, he said, “We still have to see Deepika’s character fully, and then we will probably understand the reason why we cast her. Because it is an important character.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Helmed and written by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film starring Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Kalki 2898 AD will also feature Big B, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles while Pasupathy and Disha Patani will play supporting roles in the mammoth budget film. Produced by Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD will hit the theatres on January 12, next year.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Atlee’s action-thriller movie Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Post this, Deepika Padukone will star in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. Apart from this, the actress is roped in Singham Again and The Intern.

Talking about Prabhas’ professional commitments, he will star in SS Rajamouli’s action-thriller drama Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan. He also has comedy horror film Raja Deluxe starring Sanjay Dutt in the pipeline. Post this, the actor will also feature in Ravanam and Spirit.

