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Prabhas Fauzi hit by leaks ahead of release, makers issue warning over viral set images: Action will be...

Prabhas’ Fauzi hit by leaks ahead of release, makers issue warning over viral set images: ‘Action will be…’

Fauzi makers warn against sharing leaked set photos online, say it could spoil the big-screen experience.

The excitement around Fauzi is clearly sky-high, but not in the way the makers wanted. The upcoming film starring Prabhas recently found itself in the middle of an unexpected situation after a few pictures from the sets were leaked online. While fans were quick to share and react, the makers have now stepped in with a strong message. And they’re not taking this lightly.

Fauzi makers react to leaked photos

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official team behind Fauzi issued a clear warning to those circulating the leaked images. “It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning – any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.”

It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning – any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved. These leaks compromise the experience… — Fauzi (@FauziTheMovie) April 4, 2026

The tone was firm, making it clear that the team wants to protect the film from unwanted spoilers.

Makers urge fans: ‘Don’t spoil the magic’

The makers didn’t stop at just a warning. They also shared why such leaks can harm the film’s overall experience. “These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content.”

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Director Hanu Raghavapudi also spoke from the heart, requesting fans to respect the effort behind the film. “We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres (sic).”

We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres. https://t.co/n4w3xDi8Fm — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) April 4, 2026

Fauzi Release Date

As of now, the official release date of Fauzi has not been announced. However, reports suggest that the makers are planning a Dussehra release this year, a festive window known for big releases. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Imanvi in a key role, along with veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Films

After The RajaSaab, which did not perform as expected, Prabhas has a strong lineup ahead. Fans are already looking forward to projects like Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Salaar Part 2, and Spirit. Among these, Spirit, also starring Triptii Dimri, has a confirmed release date of March 5, 2027.

Leaks have become a common issue in the film industry, but for big-budget films like Fauzi, even a small reveal can affect the impact. The makers are clearly asking for one thing: patience. Because, according to them, what’s coming on the big screen is far bigger than what’s being seen online right now.

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