Prabhas Gets Emotional at Uncle Krishnam Raju’s Funeral: Prabhas looked inconsolable and shaken up at his uncle Krishnam Raju’s funeral. The Salaar actor got emotional as his 82-year-old uncle passed away on Sunday morning. Many big names from Tollywood arrived at the veteran actor and politician’s residence to pay their last respects. In the videos and pictures shared on internet Prabhas can be seen sobbing as she his moved to tears on Raju’s death. Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu also arrived at the veteran’s residence on Sunday.Also Read - Krishnam Raju Last Rites: Tollywood Actor to be Cremated With State Honours on Monday

CHIRANJEEVI AND MAHESH BABU CONSOLE PRABHAS

As Prabhas got emotional and teary-eyed, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu comforted him. Few pictures of the Telugu stars consoling Prabhas were shared by netizens. Krishnam Raju died today at a Hyderabad hospital and was suffering from Covid ailments as per a PTI report. The veteran later entered politics and was also a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Also Read - Krishnam Raju, South Veteran Actor And Prabhas’ Uncle, Dies at 82

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO FROM KRISHNAM RAJU’S FUNERAL:

On his demise, tributes started pouring in on social media. PM Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Anushka Shetty, and Nikhil Siddhartha condoled his death.

