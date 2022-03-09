Hyderabad: Prabhas‘ upcoming Telugu romantic flick Radhe Shyam, which will be released worldwide on Friday, has already been cut by 12 minutes. While the producers have yet to make an official announcement about the cut, the length of time listed on ticketing platforms has confirmed it. The creators have re-edited the much-anticipated film Radhe Shyam, also starring Pooja Hegde, only two days before its premiere. The censored version lasted approximately 150 minutes. However, the movie listed on the ticketing platforms has a runtime of 138 minutes.Also Read - Prabhas to Get Married by The End of 2022? Astrologer Predicts Future of Pan-India Star

The official handle of the Andhra box office shared the details on their Twitter handle of the running time. It read, "#RadheShyam has been trimmed down from Censored Duration of 150 Minutes to 138 Minutes for its Theatrical Release this Friday."

Check this out:

#RadheShyam has been trimmed down from Censored Duration of 150 Minutes to 138 Minutes for its Theatrical Release this Friday. pic.twitter.com/e0dbZZDt1t — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 8, 2022

Check this out:

It’s unclear what drove the creators to shorten the picture just 48 hours before its highly anticipated theatrical release. Radhe Shyam was planned to hit theatres in January to coincide with the Sankranti festival. The arrival of the third wave of Covid infections, however, prompted the filmmakers to postpone the release.

Radha Krishna Kumar wrote and directed the film, which takes place in 1970s Europe. Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan are among the other cast members.

