Prabhas Praises Trailer of Prithviraj’s ‘Aadujeevitham’, Calls The Film ‘Blockbuster’

Prabhas, who stars alongside Prithviraj in 'Salaar,' has lauded Prithviraj's upcoming movie, 'The Goat Life,' describing it as a 'blockbuster.

The makers of the highly anticipated 2024 film ‘Aadujeevitham’ also known as ‘The Goat Life’, released the trailer of the film on Saturday. The movie which features Prithiviraj Sukumaran, is set to release on the big screens on March 28, 2024. Now, Prithviraj’s ‘Salaar – Part One: Ceasefire’ co-star Prabhash has lauded Prithviraj. After the trailer was released, Prabhas took to his Instagram story to commend Prithviraj’s performance and share his excitement for the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the Prabhas shared the poster of the movie which reads that the trailer of the film is finally out. Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, “My brother @therealprithvi what have you done!! I can’t believe it’s the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife. With lots of love. Blockbuster is loading. (sic)”

After Prabhas’ post, Prthiviraj responded by expressing his gratitude and hinting at their future collaboration. The actor said, “Thank you DEVA! See you on the battlefield soon! #SHOURYANGAMPARVAM (sic).”

Meanwhile, ‘The Goat Life’ is helmed by Blessy. The trailer of the film was released on March 09, 2024, and it has received a tremendous response from the audience. The trailer begins with a rudimentary understanding of what the film is going to offer. Through the trailer, one can understand the character of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Moreover, the phrase ‘Andar se koi bahar na jaa sake (No one should be able to escape from inside)’ echoed repeatedly throughout the trailer.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, the movie also stars Talib Al Balushi, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rik Aby and many more in crucial roles. AR Rahman produced the music, whereas Resul Pookutty was responsible for the sound design. Sunil KS is behind the camera. On the other hand, editing is done by veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad.

