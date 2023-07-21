At Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Launch, Prabhas Hints He Might Work With Ram Charan

Home

At the Kalki 2898 AD launch event, Prabhas hinted that he might work with RRR fame Ram Charan someday.

The two actors have never collaborated for a project till date. (Credits: Instagram)

The first glimpse of Prabhas starrer Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD has been unveiled. The cast and crew of the film were at the San Diego Comic-Con to release the first promo of the sci-fi drama. Director Nag Ashwin’s big-budget project also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. At the Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch, Prabhas made a big statement over collaborating with RRR fame actor Ram Charan. The Baahubali star said that he and Ram Charan could work together some day. The two actors have never collaborated for a project till date.

Prabhas On Working With Ram Charan

When he was asked if he would ever collaborate with Ram Charan, Prabhas said that if the opportunity arises, they would definitely work together. “Yeah, we might some time. Ram Charan is my friend, they are my friends. So, we are going to work one day for sure.”

Charan is my friend we are going to work one day

🙂 #Prabhas

If it happens it will be a biggest collaboration in indian cinema @AlwaysRamCharan #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/I7iouTzSmh — ₵₳₱₮₳ł₦ ™ (@captain_India_R) July 21, 2023

Prabhas At San Diego Comic-Con

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and director Nag Ashwin were at the San Diego Comic-Con to release the first glimpse of their project. Apart from the title and first promo, the storyboard of Kalki 2898 AD was also revealed. The film stars Prabhas as a brave warrior who rises up to protect humanity from oppressors. The movie is inspired by the myth of Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Kalki 2898 AD First Glimpse

The teaser of Kalki 2898 AD shows a dark and oppressive world. The promo promises an action-packed drama. Kamal Haasan will play the antagonist in the project. Glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s characters are also seen in the promo. The movie will hit theatres on January 12 next year. Take a look at the first teaser of Kalki 2898 AD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Prabhas Reunites With Rana Daggubati

Prabhas reunited with his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati in the US. A photo of the two actors in California grabbed a lot of attention on social media. Rana Daggubati was at the San Diego Comic-Con to announce new films, series and comics by his company Spirit Media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Upcoming Projects Of Prabhas

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire. The actioner also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu. Salaar has created quite a buzz among Prabhas’ fans. Many speculate that the film’s story could be linked to Prashanth Neel’s KGF series. The movie is set to release on September 28.

