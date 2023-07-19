Home

Project K: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Land In US Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have landed in the US for the trailer launch of Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con. Apart from Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will also be present at the event.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K will release on January 12, 2024.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Project K has created a lot of buzz even before its trailer launch. Director Nag Ashwin and the film’s team will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date at the San Diego Comic-Con International (SDCC). The SDCC will take place from July 20 to July 23. Fuelling excitement among the cinephiles, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a glimpse of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati on Instagram. The duo, who starred as Baahubali and Bhalladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, have landed in the US for Project K’s launch event.

Apart from the Baahubali actors, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will also take part in the San Diego Comic Con panel discussion. Details remain under wraps regarding Rana Daggubati’s involvement in the film.

Prabhas And Rana Daggubati In The US

As the trailer launch of Project K is nearing its date at the San Diego Comic-Con, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have landed in the US for the event. The two stars posed for the lens in front of a signboard saying ‘Hollywood’. The two actors twinned in ‘What is Project K’ tees. The caption read, “The men have landed in the USA 🇺🇸. See you in San Diego on July 20th. @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK.”

Deepika Padukone’s First Look Poster From Project K

Before launching the first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K, the makers of the film, on Tuesday, released the first look of Deepika Padukone in the project. The Pathaan star was seen sporting a serious look in the poster. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Vyjayanthi Movies captioned, “A hope comes to light for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from Project K. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).” In case you missed it, check the poster here:

About Project K

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a sci-fi movie. The much-hyped film is set to hit the silver screens on January 12, 2024. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles, Project K marks the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies. Interestingly, it is the first-ever Indian film to be officially launched at the San Diego Comic-Con. The multilingual film is scheduled to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and English.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time ever in Project K. This film also marks Deepika and Disha Patani’s debut in Telugu industry.

