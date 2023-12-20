Home

Prabhas Reveals He Said ‘No’ to Doing Salaar First, Blames SS Rajamouli For Losing His Privacy

In a recent conversation with SS Rajamouli, Prabhas opened up about everything in his acting career journey. He reveals he wasn't convinved about doing Salaar and how Baahubali changed everything for him forever.

Prabhas Talks About Privacy

Hyderabad: Director SS Rajamouli recently engaged in a chat session with the Salaar team – Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel. During the conversation, the Baahubali star, who portrays the role of Deva in Salaar, shared significant details about his acting career journey. He didn’t forget to mention Baahubali, the film series which changed the whole game for both Prabhas and Rajamouli.

The Telugu superstar gained the pan-India stature with the release of Baahubali. Reflecting on the film during his interaction, the actor mentioned, “It was tough after Baahubali. I didn’t know what to do. I suddenly went from the Telugu film industry to pan-India and the world.”

The Radhe Shyam actor also disclosed that there was a time when he could enjoy privacy during trips abroad. However, post the release of Baahubali, the scenario changed. “I was in Italy, and suddenly someone came up to me. They called me by my name, but they didn’t understand English. Someone else explained that the man had seen Baahubali, so he recognized me, and I blamed Rajamouli for my loss of privacy,” he added jokingly.

With the massive appreciation Prabhas received for his role in Baahubali, the expectations of his fans skyrocketed. Surprisingly, when KGF Chapter 1 was released, several fans expressed their desire to see the Baahubali star in a film like KGF.

The Adipurush actor received various offers. Although the actor had commitments to other projects. He was initially sceptical of doing Salaar, his latest release. “I considered saying no. But I thought if my fans find out, they’ll kill me. I agreed despite being busy with Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Instead of the 45 days they initially asked, I ended up shooting for 102 days,” said Prabhas.

In Salaar, Prabhas once again appear as the saviour. Only this time, he is helping his friend, played by Prithviraj, to gain back control of his fictional city ‘Khansar’. Salaar Part I is hitting the big screens on December 22, 2023. The other actors in the film include Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.