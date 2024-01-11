Home

Entertainment

Prabhas Roots for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming Project ‘The Goat Life’, Shares First Look of The Movie – See Post

Prabhas Roots for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming Project ‘The Goat Life’, Shares First Look of The Movie – See Post

Recently, Prabhas shared the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming project 'The Goat Life'. The post so far received thousands of appreciation comments.

The Goat Life First Look

Salaar’s lead actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are currently basking in the success of their recent release. Now, as Prabhas gears to begin a new venture Kalki 2898 AD, the actor shared the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life. The poster of the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of a shepherd. The picture was shared on Instagram which received a good response.

Trending Now

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared the poster and wrote, “Thrilled to unveil the official first-look poster of Prithviraj Sir’s #TheGoatLife – a journey of the indomitable human spirit.” Also, the actor included other details about the movie including its theatrical release date. The caption of the post reads, “The tale of hope & survival waiting to be told! Experience the ultimate adventure on 10.04.2024”.

You may like to read

Take a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

As soon as the poster went online, fans started spamming the comment section with loved comments. While one fan wrote, “Extraordinary,” another commented “Woah!!! That’s some serious GOAT!”. One fan also wrote, “Next Oscar Level Film”.

Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the protagonist role in Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life. The movie unfolds the story of a Malayali migrant worker forced into slavery on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. In 2009, Director Blessy entered into an agreement with the original author of the story for a film adaptation, subsequently enlisting Prithviraj Sukumaran for the project.

In 2015, Blessy garnered support for this distinctive project from producers Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams. The filming, spanning from 2018 to 2022, experienced delays due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports surfaced of the crew facing difficulties in Jordan during the shoot, ultimately necessitating their evacuation via a Vande Bharat plane.

Coming back to The Goat Life, the movie features Amala Paul in the lead female role. Further, AR Rahman composed the soundtrack and background music of the film and the cinematography was done by Sunil KS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.