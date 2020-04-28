The most loved and the blockbuster hit film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion completes three years today. The film broke many box office records and actor Prabhas received immense fan following and love. The SS Rajamouli-directed film was the ‘biggest film’ of Prabhas’s life and one of the ‘most memorable projects’, as per the actor. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 27: Kiara Advani Replaces Deepika Padukone Opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Telugu Film?

Taking to Instagram, he shared a candid picture from the shoot of the film and wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I'm grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received. @ssrajamouli @shobuy_ @ranadaggubati #AnushkaShetty @tamannaahspeaks @meramyakrishnan #Sathyaraj #Nassar @arkamediaworks_official @baahubalimovie @karanjohar @dharmamovies #AnilThadani #AAFilms #Baahubali2." (sic)

Take a look at the post here:

Tamannaah Bhatia also shared series of pictures and went nostaligic as the film completed 3 years. She wrote, “Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2 Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day.🔥❤️ #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati @sweetysherai @shobuy_ @anushkashettyofficial @baahubalimovie

Rana Daggubati also shared candid pictures from the sets of the film. He captioned it, “The learning and the joy!! #3yearsofbaahubali2 The best time!!” (sic)

Anushka Shetty also shared a post and wrote, “#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 Thank you all.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 👏🏻😀 Thank you all ❤️ A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial) on Apr 27, 2020 at 9:56pm PDT

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first film, released in 2015 and it was the first Telugu film that got a worldwide released in Hindi. The second installment, Baahubali: The Conclusion, released in 2017, became the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema. The film was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. The film featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nasser.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s upcoming project. The untitled film is a period drama set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1920s and the protagonist will be seen as a fortune teller, as per the reports. The film features Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the love interest of Prabhas and Bhagyashree will play the role of his mother. Apart from this, he has also signed his next film opposite Nag Ashwin.