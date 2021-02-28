Filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar, featuring South stars Shruti Haasan and Prabhas is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022. Billed as a ‘pan-India’ project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films. Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise KGF, took to Twitter and shared the film’s poster with the release date. ‘Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all,’ the director wrote. The film will see the Baahubali star play a violent character. When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called Salaar a territory unexplored. Also Read - Radhe Shyam Pre-Teaser Shows a Lovestruck Prabhas And 'It's Time Know His Heart' - Teaser Out on Valentine's Day

'This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already,' the 41-year-old actor had said. The fans will witness Prabhas and Shruti's romance.



Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut’s screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush and romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam is set to release on July 30, 2021.

Prabhas is known for his work in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. The actor was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Saaho, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor.