Prabhas Speaks on The Violence in Salaar For The First Time, Says He ‘Did Workshops’

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Salaar'. The Prashanth Neel directorial is a big Christmas release and has been received an 'A' certificate because of violent scenes.

Prabhas on Salaar: Salaar is eight days away from its big release. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it stars ‘rebel star’ Prabhas as a saviour once again. The actor essays the character of Deva, who would come to protect his brother-like friend and help him gain back control of his empire. In a first, the actor spoke about playing the aggressive role and the workshops he did for the same.

Prabhas told the media that he wanted to build a relationship with the director first and therefore, he decided to hold many workshops before pursuing the role. The actor, who is shy in real life, maintained that he had to work on his body language to get into the skin of the character. The Pan-India star said, “Salaar will explore the deep emotions between the lead characters. The audience has never seen me play such a character. I am excited for them to see me on-screen in a new light.”

Prabhas added that he would make sure to have a conversation with Prashanth before every important scene. “Me and Prashanth would talk about the body language that suits my character. He took my suggestions into consideration too. We would have a chat before any important scene. Our workshops were fun,” he said.

Prabhas highlighted that it was important for him to understand his director. He said he never played such a character and therefore, everything about the film came as a new challenge. “More than being on set, I wanted to spend time with Prashanth personally. I think we became close within a month and there has been no looking back after that. Playing my character was challenging and it was something I had never experienced before,” he explained.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles. The speculations have been rife about Yash’s special appearance in the film. However, the film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur clarified that there’s no crossover between KGF and Salaar and therefore, Yash has got no cameo in the Prabhas starrer.

The advance bookings of the film have already crossed $1 million in the overseas market. The film is expected to set cash registers ringing at the Box Office this Christmas despite a heads-on clash with Dunki. What are your thoughts about Prabhas’ take on his character in Salaar? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

