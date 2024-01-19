Home

Prabhas-starrer Salaar to Release on THIS OTT Platform – Check Date Here

Prabhas-starrer Salaar is all set to release on OTT platform. The movie features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead role.

Salaar OTT Release

Prashant Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire turned out to be one of the massive hits among the audience in 2023. The movie was released on December 22, 2023, and on the first day, it did a business of Rs. 100 crores. Currently, the Prabhas-starrer has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office. Now, the movie is all set to hit the OTT platform for users to enjoy.

According to the details shared, the movie will be released on one of the famous OTT platforms Netflix. The film will be released on January 20, 2024. The news was shared by Netflix India on the occasion of Pongal. With that, the movie will be streamed on Netflix and users can enjoy the film. Further, on Friday, the official handle of Salaar also announced the OTT release of the film. The official Netflix India handle also revealed that the movie will be premiered in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. However, the date of the Hindi version of the film is still unknown.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official Salaar handle wrote, “Get ready for the action extravaganza #SalaarCeaseFire streaming on @NetflixIndia from Jan 20 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Tamil.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Netflix India’s lineup for 2024 includes 12 Telugu films, such as Jr NTR’s “Devara,” Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” and Prabhas’ “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.” These movies will be accessible on the streaming platform after their theatrical release. In the upcoming year, Netflix India will feature additional Telugu films, including “Buddy,” “Gangs of Godavari,” “Tillu Square,” Vijay Devarakonda’s 12th film, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 109th movie, distinct untitled projects starring Sidhu and Karthikeya, and the ninth production from Ga2 Pictures.

About Salaar

Salaar was one of the highly anticipated films in 2023. The movie was helmed by Prashanth Neel and was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie grossed around Rs 650 crore worldwide. Taking place in the imaginary city of Khansaar, the movie centres on the camaraderie between two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.

