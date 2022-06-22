South superstar Prabhas is one of the most sought-after stars at the moment. The actor’s career turned a new leaf after the successes of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. While it seems like a long time ago, the actor in these years has risen to be one of the highest-paid stars. His remuneration for the upcoming film Adipurush is rumoured to be close to Rs 100 crores, surpassing the fees of top Bollywood stars. A source has informed Bollywood Life that Prabhas has asked the makers of Adipurush to hike his fee and the figures will make your jaw drop.Also Read - Is Prabhas' Salaar Actually KGF: Chapter 3? Spoilers Ahead!

Earlier, Prabhas’ fee for Adipurush was said to be somewhere between Rs 90-100 crore. However, he has asked for Rs 120 crore and this has increased the budget of the film by 25 percent. What’s more surprising is the actor’s demand despite the disastrous performance in Radhe Shyam as the movie didn’t perform at the box office. Also Read - 'Maybe They Expect me to be… : Prabhas on Radhe Shyam’s Failure

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with india.com, Prabhas talked about his larger-than-life image and how he gave his more than 100 percent to sustain what he has achieved with the success of Baahubali. Talking about Adipurush, the actor revealed, “Adipurush was the most frightening experience. You can understand why. With Baahubali, I made a mistake, it’s fine (laughs). I didn’t want to make that mistake here. So it’s not just a film. It’s not even about my character. It’s the idea in totality. It’s pure. We have tried our best with this film. You can’t call it just a film. It’s beyond that.” Read the full interview here. Also Read - KGF 2 Actor Yash on Comparison With Prabhas: I Always Avoid