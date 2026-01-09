Home

Prabhas The RajaSaab hits theatres today; Makers hosted grand pre-release bash in Hyderabad- Watch

As The RajaSaab arrives in cinemas today, the makers had earlier set the mood with a lavish pre-release party in Hyderabad, giving fans and media a sneak peek into the film’s eerie fantasy world.

Prabhas-starrer The RajaSaab has finally released in theatres today, marking one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of the year. Positioned as a horror-fantasy entertainer with a commercial edge, the film has been creating steady buzz across regions. Ahead of its big-screen arrival, the makers hosted a grand pre-release party in Hyderabad, celebrating the journey of the film and building momentum before its release.

A pre-release party that matched the film’s scale

The pre-release celebration was held at a specially constructed RajaSaab set in Hyderabad, spread across an impressive 40,000 square feet. Designed exclusively for the film, the venue allowed media and guests to experience the scale, mood, and visual world of The RajaSaab up close. The event saw the presence of producer Vishwa Prasad, director Maruthi, actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, along with other members of the cast and crew.

Producer Vishwa Prasad on the film’s vision

Speaking at the event, producer Vishwa Prasad reflected on the film’s long journey and creative intent. He shared that the team began working on The RajaSaab nearly three years ago to create a horror-comedy featuring a major pan-India star, while still retaining the genre’s essence. He also spoke about exploring a form of “Mohra horror-fantasy,” a space he believes remains largely untouched in Indian cinema.

Cast shares their experience

Actor Riddhi Kumar thanked the media for their support and spoke about the festive atmosphere at the event. She mentioned that both she and Nidhhi Agerwal chose red sarees as a tribute to Prabhas, fondly referred to as the Rebel Star, adding that the team missed his presence at the celebration.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays a key role in the film, described The RajaSaab as one of the most special projects of her career. She spoke about the warmth, respect, and fun she experienced on set, and thanked director Maruthi, the producers, and Prabhas for the opportunity.

Director Maruthi on bringing The RajaSaab to life

Director Maruthi expressed gratitude to the national media and shared that the team lived and worked around the film’s set for nearly one and a half years. Emphasising the film’s strong hero characterisation, he said audiences would enjoy stepping into the world they carefully built.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and stars Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The film has released today in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

