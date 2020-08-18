Actor Prabhas will be collaborating with Tanhaji director Om Raut for a 3D drama film Adipurush. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual is scheduled to hit theatres in 2022. Prabhas took to social media exactly at 7: 11 am to share the good news. Sharing the logo of the film, Prabhas wrote, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil!” Also Read - Prabhas to Announce His Next Project With Director Om Raut? Baahubali Actor Shares Intriguing Video

On Monday, Prabhas and Om Raut shared an interesting video on his Instagram account, hinting at a big announcement of his next with director Om Raut. The director has delivered a massive success in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Also Read - Entertainment Breaking News: Deepika Padukone And Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's 3rd World War Drama - Watch Video

Now, the director and producers have finally announced that Prabhas will be seen in and as Adipurush. Also Read - Prabhas And Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Big Sci-Fi Film Set in 3rd World War? Read on

Have a look at the logo shared by the actor:



The film Adipurush will mark the first collaboration of director Om Raut and actor Prabhas.

Prabhas had created a buzz on social media on Monday evening after he announced that something big will be coming tomorrow at 7.11 AM. Taking to social media, he shared a video featuring him and director Om Raut. In the video, Raut asks Prabhas if he is ‘ready for tomorrow’ to which Prabhas responds ‘All excited, finger crossed’. Om signed off saying ‘Let’s do it’. Prabhas captioned the video, “Are you ready for tomorrow? 7.11 am Hope you like it. (sic)”



Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde and Nag Ashwin’s film with Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

Radhe Shyam will see a theatrical release in 2021. It will be released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Radhe Shyam also features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan. The film is helmed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna in association with UV creations banner.