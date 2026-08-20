Prabhas undergoes surgery? Actor’s doctor shares cryptic post about ‘private sacrifices’; fans ask ‘What happened’

Actor Prabhas’ health sparks concern after his doctor, orthopaedic surgeon KJ Reddy, shares photo with him, and mentions about his ‘private sacrifices’. Check the post here.

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Actor Prabhas with his doctor (PC -Instagram)

Actor Prabhas’ health has become a talking point among his fans after orthopaedic surgeon KJ Reddy shared a picture with the actor and spoke about the “private sacrifices” behind his success. Reddy, an orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad who specialises in knee, hip and sports injuries, said he has been entrusted with taking care of Prabhas’ health. Sharing a picture with the actor on Instagram, Reddy praised Prabhas for remaining humble despite his immense success and described him as a warm and gracious person.

“It has been a pleasure knowing Prabhas and being entrusted with taking care of his health. Despite his immense success, he remains remarkably down-to-earth, warm and gracious. His positive attitude and wonderful nature make him truly special,” he captioned the post.

Along with the picture, the doctor also shared a message about the sacrifices that often remain unseen behind a successful person’s public achievements. “Whenever you see a successful person, you only see the public glories, never the private sacrifices to reach them,” the text on the photo read.

A look at Prabhas and his doctor’s photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.KJ Reddy | Orthopaedic Surgeon (@kj.reddy.orthopedics)



Dr Reddy concluded his post by wishing Prabhas good health, happiness and continued success. However, his mention of taking care of the actor’s health and the reference to “private sacrifices” immediately caught the attention of Prabhas’ fans, many of whom began expressing concern about the actor’s well-being.

Several fans brought up Prabhas’ history of injuries, particularly his knee and leg problems, while urging the doctor to continue taking good care of the actor. One wrote, “Thank you for taking such good care of our hero, Doctor. Please continue to take care of him and keep him in the best of health always. He truly deserves all the happiness, success and good health in the world. Prabhas.”

Another commented, “So true! Thank you doctor for highlighting this. People only see the box office numbers, but we know the blood, sweat, and dedication Prabhas anna puts into every single role.”

“Each word of yours defines the wonderful human being Prabhas. Grateful for your kind words sir,” wrote the next.

“See how beautiful our brother is. If you are healthy like this, that is enough for us brother,” commented another.

Prabhas’ injuries during his career

Prabhas has suffered multiple injuries during his film career, including while working on films such as Baahubali, Saaho and Salaar. He has reportedly dealt with knee issues for several years and has undergone two surgeries. The actor was also reportedly injured again while shooting in February this year.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi. He will also return as Bhairava in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.