Pradeep Ranganathan praises Ravi Teja’s Irumudi amid strong box office run: ‘Message the movie conveys…’

Pradeep Ranganathan has joined the growing list of celebrities praising Ravi Teja’s Irumudi. The actor-director called the film “Too good” and highlighted the importance of its message.

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Pradeep Ranganathan praises Ravi Teja’s Irumudi (PC: IMDb)

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi continues to find appreciation beyond its box office number. Pradeep Ranganathan has now reacted to Ravi Teja’s Irumudi, adding another interesting name to the list of celebrities talking about the film. The Shiva Nirvana directorial has been making noise at the box office despite clash with movies like Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups while also drawing attention for its story and Ravi Teja’s performance. But what exactly caught Pradeep’s attention after watching the film? His social media post gives away just enough to make fans curious, without saying too much.

Pradeep Ranganathan praises Ravi Teja’s Irumudi

The Shiva Nirvana directorial Irumudi has been receiving positive reactions from audiences and several members of the film industry, and now Pradeep Ranganathan has added his voice to the praise. The actor-director took to X to share his thoughts after watching the film, and his short message made it clear that Irumudi had left an impression on him.

Pradeep praised the message that the film puts across. He wrote, “Irumudi – Too Good . The message the movie conveys is essential. Congrats to the whole crew and cast. @ShivaNirvana @RaviTeja_offl @gvprakash @MythriOfficial”

Irumudi – Too Good . The message the movie conveys is essential.

Congrats to the whole crew and cast . @ShivaNirvana @RaviTeja_offl @gvprakash @MythriOfficial — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) August 31, 2026

To this tweet, director Shiva Nirvana replied, “pradeep garu Thankyou so much”. Pradeep Ranganathan is known for blockbuster South Indian films like Comali, Love Today, Dragon, and Dude

Why Irumudi has connected with audiences?

Irumudi stars Ravi Teja in the lead, with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshatra, Ajay Ghosh, and Swasika among the supporting cast. The film takes Ravi Teja away from some of the familiar mass-hero territory audiences usually associate with him and focuses more on the emotional side of his character. According to IMDb, the plot of the story revolves around, “An alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall and decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.”

That change has been one of the points highlighted in reviews and reactions to the film. Shiva Nirvana has presented Ravi Teja without relying heavily on his trademark mannerisms, mass dialogues and action-heavy style. Instead, the story puts greater focus on the character and its emotional core.

Irumudi continues its strong box office run

Pradeep Ranganathan’s praise comes as Irumudi continues to perform well at the box office. Irumudi is currently in its second week and has crossed Rs 130 India net collection and Rs 170 crore mark worldwide at the box office, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s emotional story and Ravi Teja’s different performance have been among the aspects receiving attention from audiences. Director Shiva Nirvana has presented the actor in a more restrained role, moving away from some of his familiar mass-hero mannerisms.