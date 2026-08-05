Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan bids farewell to Ghajini co-star at actor’s last rites in Mumbai – Watch

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Aamir Khan remembers late co-star Pradeep Rawat at his final farewell (PC: Twitter)

The Hindi film industry gathered in Mumbai to bid an emotional farewell to veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who passed away at the age of 74 after battling cancer. Among those who attended the funeral was Aamir Khan, who shared a memorable on-screen journey with Rawat in Lagaan and Ghajini. Dressed simply, Aamir arrived quietly to pay his respects, reflecting the deep bond he shared with the late actor. Rawat’s passing has left many in the film fraternity heartbroken, with actors and fans remembering his remarkable performances and powerful screen presence across multiple film industries.

Aamir Khan pays his last respects to Pradeep Rawat

Aamir Khan attended Pradeep Rawat’s last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday, where family members, close friends and several members of the film fraternity gathered to bid the veteran actor a final farewell. Wearing an orange shirt with blue trousers, Aamir arrived at the crematorium and quietly entered the premises to pay his respects. Videos from the funeral have surfaced online, showing the actor maintaining a low profile as he joined others in mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most memorable character actors.

The emotional atmosphere at the funeral reflected the respect Rawat had earned during his decades-long career. His family, colleagues and admirers came together to honour the actor, whose performances in films across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and other languages made him a familiar face for audiences.

See viral video of Aamir Khan at Pradeep Rawat’s funeral here

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Pradeep Rawat’s death reason

Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4 at the age of 74 after his battle with cancer took a tragic turn. According to his manager Siddharth Tiwari, the actor had been undergoing treatment after his cancer relapsed. He reportedly passed away between 6 pm and 6.30 pm while admitted to a hospital.

His manager revealed that Rawat’s platelet count suddenly dropped, making recovery extremely difficult. He shared, “All of a sudden, his platelets went down and from there, he just couldn’t recover.” Reports stated that his platelet count had fallen to nearly 6,000 per microliter during treatment.

Pradeep had first been diagnosed with stomach cancer around four years ago and had shown encouraging signs of recovery. However, in May this year, doctors diagnosed him with blood cancer. He underwent treatment at Kokilaben Hospital before being shifted to a specialised cancer hospital in Bhiwandi, where he spent his final days receiving medical care.

A career remembered for unforgettable villainous roles

Pradeep Rawat built a career spanning more than four decades and became one of Indian cinema’s most recognised screen villains. He first gained nationwide popularity by playing Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. He later impressed audiences with memorable performances in Lagaan, Ghajini, Sye, Sarfarosh, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Stalin, Veeram, 1: Nenokkadine, Sarrainodu and Chhaava among many others.

Whether in Bollywood or South Indian cinema, Rawat’s commanding screen presence and intense performances made him a favourite choice for powerful antagonist roles. His work continues to be celebrated by filmmakers, actors and audiences alike.