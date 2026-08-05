Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Ghajini and Lagaan actor’s last rites will be held on…

Pradeep Rawat's funeral details: The actor leaves behind a rich legacy, his final rites will be held on Wednesday, August 5.

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Pradeep Rawat dies (PC-Instagram)

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who won audiences over with his powerful villainous roles in films like Ghajini, Lagaan and Sarfarosh, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 74. The actor died at a hospital in Bhiwandi after battling blood cancer, which had reportedly relapsed a few weeks ago. According to his manager, Siddharth Tiwari, Pradeep had been fighting blood cancer for the past five years. Although he had recovered from the illness four years ago, the disease returned around six weeks ago. He had been hospitalised for nearly a month before his condition worsened after his platelet count dropped.

“He passed away between 6 pm and 6:30 pm on August 4. He had beaten cancer once, but the recent relapse proved difficult to overcome,” Tiwari told HT City.

Pradeep Rawat’s final rites

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and son, Vikramaditya. His final rites will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 2:00 pm, a detail confirmed by his Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma through an Instagram post. Soon after the news broke, members of the film industry paid tribute to the late actor. Yashpal Sharma remembered him by writing, “Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan, RIP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashpal Sharma (@iyashpalsharma)

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also expressed grief over his demise, saying his memorable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood’s legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable… pic.twitter.com/hQacsCzdvE — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 4, 2026

Pradeep Rawat’s movies

Born on January 21, 1952, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Rawat enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. While he worked extensively in Hindi cinema, he also appeared in several Telugu, Tamil and other regional films.

Television audiences first recognised him as Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat (1988). He later became one of Bollywood’s most dependable character actors, playing memorable roles such as Sultan in Sarfarosh, Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan and the ruthless Ghajini Dharmatma, a character he portrayed in both the Tamil original and the Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan.

May his soul rest in peace.