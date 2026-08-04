Pradeep Rawat, the iconic villain from Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, dies at 74

Pradeep Rawat, who became widely recognised for his intense portrayal of Ghajini in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, left a lasting impression with his performances across Hindi and regional cinema.

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Aamir Khan’s Ghajini villain Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for his powerful screen presence and unforgettable negative roles, has passed away at the age of 74. The actor became a familiar face among audiences with his performances in films like Lagaan and Ghajini, where he left a lasting impact with his intense acting. His demise has left the film industry mourning as colleagues and fans remember his contribution to Indian cinema. Actor Yashpal Sharma shared an emotional tribute for his longtime co-star, recalling him as the memorable “Gajini Deva” of Lagaan.

Pradeep Rawat’s manager confirms reason behind his death

Pradeep Rawat’s manager Siddharth Tiwari confirmed that the actor had been battling cancer. He revealed that the disease had returned and Rawat passed away after being admitted to a hospital for more than a month. “He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. He has died a few hours back,” Siddharth said while confirming the news. The actor is survived by his wife and son Vikramaditya.

Read more: When Aamir Khan Abused on The Sets of Ghajini For THIS Reason

The news of his passing has saddened fans who admired Rawat’s ability to bring powerful characters alive on screen. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he became one of the most recognised faces for playing villains and strong supporting roles.

Yashpal Sharma pays tribute to Pradeep Rawat

Actor Yashpal Sharma remembered his former colleague with an emotional post on social media. Sharing a tribute, he wrote, “Pradeep Rawat Our Gajini Deva of Lagaan RIP.” The tribute highlighted Rawat’s memorable role as Deva in Lagaan, where his performance became one of the most talked-about aspects of the film. His portrayal of challenging characters helped him build a unique identity in the entertainment industry.

See Yashpal Sharma’s heartfelt post for Pradeep Rawat here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashpal Sharma (@iyashpalsharma)

From Mahabharat to Ghajini Pradeep Rawat’s remarkable journey

Before becoming a popular film actor, Pradeep Rawat gained recognition on television by playing Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s iconic show Mahabharat. He later moved towards films and worked across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and other regional industries.

Rawat became widely known for his villainous roles because of his commanding personality and powerful expressions. His performance as Ghajini Dharmatma in the Tamil film Ghajini and its Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan remains one of his most remembered roles.

Apart from Ghajini and Lagaan, some of his notable films include Sarfarosh, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Chatrapathi, Agneepath, Sye, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sarrainodu. His ability to portray ruthless yet impactful characters made him a sought-after actor across different film industries.

Pradeep Rawat’s personal life

On personal front, Pradeep Rawat was married to Kalyani Rawat and the couple shared a unique love story that began during the shooting of the Telugu film Stalin (2006). While working together on the film, Pradeep developed feelings for Kalyani. However, he found it difficult to start a conversation as she was known to be very strict on the sets.

He later took the help of his makeup man to break the ice between them. Their relationship eventually turned into marriage and remained an important part of Pradeep’s personal life.

Pradeep Rawat’s legacy in Indian cinema

Throughout his career, Pradeep Rawat worked with several leading filmmakers and actors while creating a strong reputation as a versatile performer. Whether playing a historical character or a powerful antagonist, he brought intensity and authenticity to every role. His performances continue to remain memorable among movie lovers and his contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered through the many characters he portrayed.