Prahaar: Who is Ujjwal Nikam? Meet the Prosecutor Rajkummar Rao portrays in the Ajmal Kasab trial

The teaser of Prahaar is out, with Rajkummar Rao set to portray public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The actor’s striking transformation into one of India’s most recognised prosecutors has already caught attention. Here’s everything you need to know about who Ujjwal Nikam is.

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Rajkummar Rao as prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam (PC: Instagram)

The first look and teaser of Prahaar is already trending on social media platforms, with much of the attention focused on Rajkummar Rao’s remarkable transformation into prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Known for his immersive performances, the actor appears fully in sync with the role in the short clip shared by the makers. Prahaar is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 7, 2026. While the teaser keeps most of the story under wraps, it hints at a powerful courtroom drama inspired by real-life events that shaped the nation.

Long before he became the subject of a major Bollywood film, Ujjwal Nikam built a reputation as one of India’s most prominent public prosecutors, handling some of the country’s most sensitive and high-profile criminal cases. His role in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, remains one of the defining chapters of his career.

Who is Ujjwal Nikam?

Ujjwal Deorao Nikam is one of India’s most respected special public prosecutors. Born in Maharashtra, he pursued a career in law and went on to become known for handling complex criminal and terrorism-related cases. Over the years, he has represented the state in several landmark trials that attracted national attention.

His legal career spans decades and includes cases connected to terrorism, organised crime, and high-profile murders. Because of the sensitive nature of many of these prosecutions, Ujjwal Nikam has often worked under significant public scrutiny and security protection.

Ujjwal Nikam is currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, having been nominated by the President of India in 2025 to represent the field of law.

Ujjwal Nikam’s major works and landmark cases

1991 Kalyan Bomb Blast: Secured the conviction of Ravinder Singh, which marked a major turning point early in his career.

1993 Bombay Serial Blasts: Led the 14-year-long prosecution that resulted in the conviction of over 100 accused individuals under anti-terror laws.

2008 Mumbai Attacks: Represented the state in the trial of the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab.

1993 Bombay Bombings: Handled the prosecution for the devastating serial blasts in Mumbai.

High-Profile Murders: Prosecuted high-profile murder trials, including those for T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar and politician Pramod Mahajan.

Assault Cases: Led the prosecution for the 2013 Mumbai gang rape and the 2016 Kopardi rape and murder cases.

How Ujjwal Nikam led the prosecution in Ajmal Kasab trial?

Among the many cases handled by Ujjwal Nikam, his role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab remains the most widely known. Ajmal Kasab was the lone surviving terrorist captured during the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks that claimed the lives of more than 160 people and shocked the country. As the special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam led the legal proceedings against Ajmal Kasab and played a crucial role in presenting evidence before the court. The trial was closely followed by the entire nation and became one of the most significant terrorism-related cases in India’s legal history.

According to the reports, Prahaar will primarily focus on this phase of Nikam’s career, highlighting the legal battle that followed the attacks and the pursuit of justice in one of the country’s darkest moments.

Prahaar: Rajkummar Rao’s plays the role of Ujjwal Nikam

Fans are praising Rajkummar Rao’s look in the teaser of Prahaar, the body language and command over Marathi while portraying the veteran public prosecutor. Viewers have already begun discussing the actor’s dedication to the role, with many calling it one of his most challenging transformations yet. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikander Kher in key roles. The teaser hints at intense courtroom confrontations, emotionally charged moments, and a narrative rooted in real-life events. Prahaar is set to release on August 7, 2026, in cinemas.

The film marks Rajkummar Rao’s return to playing a lawyer after his acclaimed performance in Shahid, a role that earned him the National Film Award in 2014.

With Prahaar, audiences will get a chance to understand the man behind the headlines and the legal battles that helped shape public discourse in the country.