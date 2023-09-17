Home

‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’: Prajakta Koli Confirms Engagement With Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in Cute Post

Jugjugg Jeeyo actress Prajakta Koli flaunted her engagement ring in romantic picture with boyfriend Vrishank Khanal.

Prajakta Koli Confirms Engagement With Vrishank Khanal: Prajakta Koli has confirmed her engagement with boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in her social media post. The duo who has been dating for quite a while keeps on sharing their mushy pictures on Instagram. Prajakta and Vrishank met ten years ago through a mutual friend. They maintained contact and later started dating. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress had initially not gone exclusive about her relationship. However, later she mentioned that she is dating someone followed by her pictures with Vrishank going viral on the internet. Prajakta took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute photo where she can be seen posing with Vrishank.

PRAJAKTA KOLI’S PHOTO WITH BOYFRIEND VRISHANK KAHNALGOES VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

PRAJAKTA KOLI FLAUNTS HER ENGAGEMENT RING IN ROMANTIC PIC

The couple is seen twinning in black jackets as they closely embrace each other while Prajakta flaunted her engagement ring. She captioned her post as, “@vrishankkhanal is now my ex-boyfriend. 💍♥️”. Anil Kapoor commented, “♥️ Congratulations!!! Always JugJuggJeeyo 🤗.” While Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Congratulations ❤️.” Varun Dhawan also commented, “❤️❤️”. While Bharti Singh wrote, “congratulations 🧿❤️🤗”. Prajakta started her career as a YouTuber where she shared her comic videos and memes. She later interviewed many celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and even got the opportunity to appear on spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s YouTube channel. The actress made her acting debut with Netflix’s show Mismatched. She later made her big screen Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra.

Prajakta will soon be making her debut as an author with her book Too Good To Be True in 2024 which will be published by HarperCollins India. Her first writing venture deals with love and relationships in the literary world.

