Prakash Jha on Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure: Director Prakash Jha says he doesn’t think the boycott was the reason why Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the Box Office. The popular filmmaker spoke to the media when he discussed Aamir’s film and explained why it failed to impress the audience. Jha said he has not met anyone who has liked the film yet. The director said, “It is being said that Aamir Khan’s film was boycotted on social media. If he had made Dangal (2016) or Lagaan (2001) and then the film hadn’t done well, then we would have understood that it happened because of the boycott.”Also Read - Aamir Khan Productions Releases Weird Apology Video After Laal Singh Chaddha Debacle, Netizens Suggest Account is Hacked - Check Tweets

Jha added that Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t have any x-factor in its story and that’s the reason why the audience couldn’t warm up to it. “You have made such a film that the majority of those who have seen it aren’t praising it. I am yet to find someone who has said, ‘Wow, what a film it was,'” he said. The director who is known to helm films like Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), Aarakshan (2011) and Rajneeti (2010) among others said, “I agree you have worked and tried hard but when there is no such factor in your content, you can’t say it didn’t do well because of the boycott.” Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Becomes The HIGHEST Grosser Of 2022 Overseas, Beats Gangubai Kathiawadi And The Kashmir Files

Laal Singh Chaddha which released during the long Raksha Bandhan weekend collected around Rs 58 crore at the Box Office while it ended its worldwide run at Rs 128 crore. The film garnered mixed reviews upon its release from the critics but the boycott hashtags in its name never stopped trending on Twitter. Your views on the film’s performance? Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend: 'You Are Not Affecting Aamir Khan Alone...'