Prakash Jha Takes a Sly Jibe at SRK, Akshay and Ajay Devgn: Prakash Jha, who got rave reviews this year for Aashram 3 as audiences have already demanded a sequel sooner recently spoke about the state of filmmaking in India. The filmmaker known for films like Mrityudand, Gangaajal, Apaharan, Rajneeti, Chakravyuh and Pareeksha slammed top actors without taking any names for endorsing pan masala brands. While expressing his concern about the lack of passion for filmmaking and storytelling he stated that the system concerning cinema is more driven by the monetary aspect. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were slammed by netizens for promoting tobacco brand in an ad commercial. This eventually added fuel to fire as the boycott campaign on Twitter became a topic of national debate.Also Read - Prakash Jha Says Boycott Isn't The Reason Behind Laal Singh Chaddha's Box Office Failure: 'You Can't Say...'

PRAKASH JHA SLAMS SRK, AKSHAY KUMAR AND AJAY DEVGN

Prakash Jha, in an interaction with Times of India said that top stars won’t act in his films as they are already getting paid Rs 50 Crore for endorsing gutka (tobacco). He further shared, “What are these top, legendary actors doing? We had gone to a school for location scouting. The principal of the school asked me what are you guys doing in the Mumbai film industry? The boys in our school are caught chewing gutkha.” The Aashram 3 director also emphasized on how the hoarding of A-listers endorsing gutkas are placed in cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj and Mugalsarai. Also Read - Prakash Raj Hits Back at Trolls on Being Called The Male Version of Swara Bhasker, Says, 'I Am Honoured'

PRAKASH JHA SAYS ‘STARS DON’T HAVE TIME FROM SELLING GUTKAS’

Talking about the star system he opined, “What do we do about the system? Unless and until we don’t correct our filmmaking process. The filmmaking process doesn’t start with money, it starts with the subject. It starts with the passion of making cinema. It can’t start with the 500-crore funding that you have got, so you can make anything.” He further pointed out, “When stars take time out from selling gutkas and want to focus on content, they will come to me automatically.” Also Read - Aashram 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol And Esha Gupta Set Screens on Fire Amid More Deceit And Drama - Watch Video

Prakash Jha’s crime-drama series Aashram, stars Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Tridha Choudhary, Anupriya Goenka and others in pivotal roles.

For more news on Prakash Jha and other B-town updates, check out this space at India.com.