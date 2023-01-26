Home

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Calls Out ‘Boycott Bigots’ as he Hails Pathaan’s Phenomenal Success: ‘King is Back’

Prakash Raj Calls Out ‘Boycott Bigots’ as he Hails Pathaan’s Phenomenal Success: ‘King is Back’

Prakash Raj recently called out those supporting the 'boycott trend' amid Pathaan's phenomenal success.

Prakash Raj Calls Out 'Boycott Bigots' as he Hails Pathaan's Phenomenal Success: 'King is Back'

Prakash Raj Calls Out ‘Boycott Bigots’: Prakash Raj is known for her unfiltered and unabashed socio-political views and opinions. Apart from his acting prowess, he is hailed by fans as he never minces words when it comes to speaking his mind. Prakash recently lauded Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on the tremendous success of Pathaan. The Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy actor had previously also supported Shah Rukh and Deepika when radicals had opposed the film. Deepika’s ‘saffron bikini’ had sparked controversy for hurting religious sentiments. As a lot of political sloganeering against Pathaan was carried out, Prakash stepped in to support the movie. Now, once again the actor has called out the fringe elements who had called for the ‘Boycott Pathaan’ campaign.

CHECK OUT PRAKASH RAJ’S VIRAL TWEETS:

#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking

….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban ‘Pathaan’ https://t.co/00Wa982IU4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 15, 2022

PRAKASH RAJ HAILS PATHAAN TEAM

Prakash tweeted, “Hey #BoycotBigots Shhhhhhhhh … #HallaBol King Khan @iamsrk is back..keep rocking @deepikapadukone #JohnAbraham and team #Pathan ..#BesharamRang.” The earlier wrote in his tweet on Decemebr 2022 which read as, “#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking ….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban ‘Pathaan’.”

Prakash will also be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in titular role.

For more updates on Prakash Raj and Pathaan, check out this space at India.com.