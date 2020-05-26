Actor Prakash Raj has gone an extra mile for the migrant workers and has helped them reach their homes safely. He has sheltered 44 migrant workers at his farm and sent them home after arranging buses for them. In the tweet, the Singham actor shared a slew of pictures of the migrant workers at his farm and wrote, “#MigrantsOnTheRoad .. I’m not done yet … continuing to stand by hundreds of them everyday…#JustAsking ..Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsrequesting you please find a way to reach some one closer to you. Let’s give back to life ..a #prakashrajfoundation initiative” (sic) Also Read - Ajay Devgn Lauds Sonu Sood For Sending Migrant Workers Back to Their Homes During Lockdown

Earlier, he tweeted, “Thank u @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP for the safe passage ..44 days of sheltering them n sharing my farm ..I’m gonna miss them… learnt a lot from their stories of life n love ..im proud as a fellow citizen that I didn’t let them down and I instilled hope n celebrated sharing .. bliss.” (sic)

Thank u @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP for the safe passage ..44 days of sheltering them n sharing my farm ..I’m gonna miss them… learnt a lot from their stories of life n love ..im proud as a fellow citizen that I didn’t let them down .and I instilled hope n celebrated sharing .. bliss pic.twitter.com/GmFF5NdwjI — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 6, 2020



A few days back, he shared the pictures of migrant workers stranded on the road and did his bit to send them back home during coronavirus lockdown. He said, “#MigrantsOnTheRoad I will Beg or Borrow, but will continue to share with my co citizens as they walk past me.. they may not give me back. But When they eventually reach home they will say..We met a man who gave us hope n the strength to inch back home Folded handslet’s give back to life.” (sic)

#MigrantsOnTheRoad I will Beg or Borrow, but will continue to share with my co citizens as they walk past me.. they may not give me back. But When they eventually reach home they will say..We met a man who gave us hope n the strength to inch back home 🙏let’s give back to life pic.twitter.com/SJtztEOrjZ — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 15, 2020



The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is ensuring a hassle-free travel for the migrant workers. Not only him but even actor Sonu Sood is doing his but to help migrant workers to reach their home.