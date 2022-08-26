Prakash Raj Hits Back at Trolls on Being Called Swara Bhasker’s Male Version: Prakash Raj, who is not new to trolling has recently reacted to being called the male version of Swara Bhasker. The veteran actor had retweeted a tweet that read, “How could they put him (Shah Rukh) and his family go through such harassment and trauma when he has been for decades giving the country love and joy!” A netizen had replied to Prakash’s tweet and wrote, “prakacha has tweeted, whether it is visible to you or not that tweet is not worth of a cent also, he is the male version of @ReallySwara.” The actor later retweeted the tweet and said that he is proud to be a male version of Swara Bhasker.Also Read - Swara Bhasker Compares Bollywood's Failure With 'Pappufication of Rahul Gandhi', Mentions Sushant Singh Rajput

CHECK OUT PRAKASH RAJ’S TWEETS:

I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara … 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 who’s version are you #justasking https://t.co/kcMx1y6dg6 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 25, 2022

Swara retweeted Prakash’s tweet and captioned her post as “Sir sir sir!!! You are you .. best version ever!” Both Prakash and Swara are known for giving their unfiltered views and opinions on socio-political issues. Due to their ideological inclinations the actors are often targeted by online trolls. Swara’s new movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar is slated to release on September 16, 2022.

CHECK OUT SWARA BAHSKER’S TWEET:

Sir sir sir!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🤗🤗🥰🥰

You are you .. best version ever!🔥✨💛 https://t.co/u0Rvf9pNGZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 26, 2022

Swara shot to fame or her roles in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She was also praised for her critically acclaimed Nil Battey Sannata directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

