Actor-politician Prakash Raj is leaving not even a single minute in helping needy people during the ongoing lockdown crisis. He took to his Twitter space and shared a picture of his son Vedant how he has been spending his quarantine time. His kid is also helping him in collecting money to help the people in need amid COVID-19 lockdown. Prakash Raj shares Vedant’s pic where he has turned into a mango seller in their farm. Also Read - Coronavirus: 395 Fresh Cases And 15 More Deaths in Mumbai, City's COVID-19 Tally Spikes to 5,589

In the pic, the young boy is seen all smiles while posing around green mangoes and making sure to sell it too. Prakash tweeted the photo with a caption stating, “My son…The mango seller .. in conversation with nature at our farm. Stay home stay safe. This too shall pass.” Also Read - Numerous Automobile Companies go Online to Get Back Customers Amid Lockdown

Have a look:



Prakash Raj has stated earlier that he has been spending some quality time with his family during the lockdown period. He even mentioned that his financial resources are depleting and might take a loan if needed. “My financial resources depleting. But Will take a loan and continue reaching out. BECAUSE I KNOW… I CAN ALWAYS EARN AGAIN… IF HUMANITY SURVIVES THESE DIFFICULT TIMES… Let’s fight this together.. let’s give back to life ..a Prakashraj foundation initiative”, the tweet read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prakash Raj will be next seen in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara in lead roles. Soori and Sathish will also be seen playing key roles in Annaatthe.