Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire nation in shock. People have been discussing depression and the nepotism that continues in Bollywood which leads many talented actors to struggle hard to gain fame and recognition for their work but the industry is not always that welcoming especially when the actors do not belong to a film background. Veteran actor Prakash Raj has opened up on the practice of nepotism in the film industry and blamed it for the untimely demise of the talented young Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his residence on Sunday. Also Read - Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput Protest Against Salman Khan and Karan Johar, Burn Effigy in Patna - Watch

“#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived … my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking,” tweeted Prakash Raj. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Wrestler Babita Phogat Supports Kangana Ranaut on Nepotism



Prakash Raj also shared an old video on Twitter where Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen talking about the practice of nepotism in Bollywood.

“Nepotism is there and everywhere, not just in Bollywood. You can’t do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen but at the same time if you deliberately don’t allow the right talents to come up, then there is a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day…” Sushant says in the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were performed here on Monday in the presence of his family, friends, fans and a few industry colleagues.

Sushant Singh Rajput died young at the age of 34 as he committed suicide and his last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of family and friends.