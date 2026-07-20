Prakash Raj participates in CJP’s Chalo Sansad march, waves Indian Constitution during protest in New Delhi; video goes viral

Prakash Raj was seen taking part in the Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi, where he held the Indian Constitution during the event.

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Prakash Raj seen waving the Indian Constitution (PC: Twitter)

Actor Prakash Raj became one of the prominent faces at the Chalo Sansad march held in New Delhi as he joined protesters raising concerns over alleged issues related to the NEET examination. The actor participated in the gathering organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and addressed the crowd before waving the Indian Constitution during the march. Videos from the event quickly gained attention online as protesters raised slogans including “Inquilab Zindabad”. Prakash Raj’s appearance added further visibility to the protest, where students activists and supporters gathered to voice their demands.

Prakash Raj joins Chalo Sansad march at Jantar Mantar

Prakash Raj took part in the march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament as the Monsoon Session began. During the protest the actor was seen speaking to a large gathering from a vehicle fitted with a loudspeaker. After addressing the crowd Prakash Raj raised a copy of the Indian Constitution while protesters responded with slogans.

A CJP member was also seen holding a portrait of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh during the march. The actor has previously expressed support for CJP’s campaign and has been vocal about the group’s demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan‘s resignation over alleged irregularities connected to the NEET examination process.

See viral video from Delhi protest here

VIDEO | Delhi: Actor-activist Prakash Raj joins Cockroach Janta Party protest, waves constitution to loud cheers from protesters. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kSkzytVyCR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026

Celebrities extend support to the protest

The march also saw the presence of other celebrities who joined the gathering in support of the cause. Actors including Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey attended the protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Shabana Azmi shared a heartfelt moment during the event when she met a protester who had been on a hunger strike for several days and kissed his hand. Poonam Pandey also addressed the media and said that the protest was focused on students and their concerns rather than being connected to politics or religion.

On Monday morning Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi also supported students who were participating in an indefinite hunger strike along with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk by helping them break their fast. Several other celebrities including Hrithik Roshan Sonakshi Sinha and Chinmayi Sripaada have also shown support for Wangchuk online.

CJP raises claims about police action during protest

The protest continued to draw attention as CJP alleged that its founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by police during the march. The organisation also claimed that security personnel used force against protesters.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged members of Parliament to support the students and raised concerns over the reported detention. The development came after Sonam Wangchuk was taken from the protest location and shifted to a hospital by police earlier.

Thousands of students activists and professionals gathered in central Delhi for the march. Reports from the event stated that security arrangements were increased around the area as protesters attempted to move towards Parliament.