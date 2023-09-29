Home

Prakash Raj, Shivarajkumar Apologise to Siddharth ‘On Behalf of Sahrudaya Kannadigas’ – What’s The Controversy About?

Prakash Raj and Shivarajkumar have apologised to Siddharth 'on behalf of Sahrudaya Kannadigas' over the disruption of his Bangalore press conference.

Prakash Raj, Shivarajkumar Apologise to Siddharth: After Prakash Raj, Kannada actor Shivarajkumar apologised to Siddharth after his press conference was stopped by pro-Kannada activists. Those enraged over the Cauvery water dispute created ruckus due to which the Tamil actor’s press conference during the promotional event of his movie Chithha was stopped. Shivarajkumar’s apology video went viral on social media where he said, “On behalf of my industry, I would like to say we are very very sorry to Siddharth. I am hurt because of the incident, which will never happen again. Kannada people are good. They love all films and all languages. Only people of Karnataka watch all kinds of films.” Earlier, the Kannada actor had spoken about the issue and stated that that both the states should come together and find a workable solution for the well-being of people.

PRAKASH RAJ SLAMS THE DISRUPTION OF SIDDHARTH’S PRESS CONFERENCE IN BANGALORE:

Instead of questioning all the political parties and its leaders for failing to solve this decades old issue.. instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressurising the centre to intervene.. Troubling the common man and Artists like this can not be… https://t.co/O2E2EW6Pd0 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 28, 2023

PRAKASH RAJ APOLOGISES TO SIDDHARTH ON TWITTER

A netizen lauded Shivarajkumar and wrote, “This is the way to handle such issues, #Shivanna being the leader made his statement clear. His intention is both the state farmers should be happy”. Previously Prakash Raj had also written his heartfelt apology for Siddharth. He tweeted, “Instead of questioning all the political parties and its leaders for failing to solve this decades’ old issue…. Instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressurising the centre to intervene… Troubling the common man and artists like this cannot be accepted… as a Kannadiga … on behalf of Kannadigas. sorry #Siddharth #justasking.”

The people who interrupted Siddharth’s press event in Bangalore were members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene, as reported by PTI. Chittha is written and directed by SU Arun Kumar. The movie was produced by Siddharth Edagi Entertainment and released on Thursday.

