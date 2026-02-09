Prakash Raj shuts down rumours of quitting Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit: ‘Nonsense speculations

Home

Prakash Raj shuts down rumours of quitting Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vangas Spirit: Nonsense speculations

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, rumours travel faster than facts. These speculations take over the headlines when the names of big stars are involved. One such similar situation happened recently when Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film Spirit found itself at the centre of controversy. With Prabhas leading the film, expectations were already sky-high. However, recent speculation of internal disagreements and casting changes has sparked fresh curiosity about the film’s progress.

The buzz intensified after speculation surfaced suggesting that actor Prakash Raj had allegedly walked out of the project following creative differences with the director. Now addressing the rumours head-on, the actor has broken the silence and reacted to the rumour.

Actor dismisses speculation

Dismissing the rumour, veteran actor Prakash Raj firmly denied the reports and put all rumours to rest. Reacting to the claims, he said, “Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it,” further confirming that he is still part of the project.

Spirit continues to generate massive buzz

Despite the rumours, Spirit is one of the biggest upcoming films and marks the first collaboration between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas. The film’s first look was unveiled in December last year, and it created massive buzz.

However, the film has already witnessed a casting change earlier when Deepika Padukone was replaced by Triptii Dimri as Prabhas’ leading lady.

A powerhouse cast

Apart from Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role. While rumours often surround big-ticket films, Prakash Raj’s clear response suggests that Spirit is progressing as planned.

