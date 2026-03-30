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Prakash Rajs mother dies at 86, funeral to take place in Bengaluru

Prakash Raj’s mother dies at 86, funeral to take place in Bengaluru

Prakash Raj’s mother dies at 86, funeral to take place in Bengaluru

Veteran actor Prakash Raj is grieving the loss of his mother, Suvarnalatha, who passed away on Sunday morning, March 29, at the age of 86. She breathed her last at the family residence, leaving the entire family and close well-wishers deeply saddened. Her final rites are expected to be held in Bengaluru on Monday evening, according to multiple reports.

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