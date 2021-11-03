Tamil film Jai Bhim starring actor Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose got released on November 2 and the film has been receiving positive response. However, one particular scene has triggered a massive debate on Twitter where Prakash Raj slaps a Hindi-speaking pawn broker, asking him to speak in Tamil instead. This slapping scene has not gone down well with a section of the audience, who took to Twitter to express their displeasure.Also Read - Dilip Kumar Dies: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Lead The Tributes on Twitter | Check Celeb Tweets

Prakash Raj with his propaganda in the movie ‘Jay Bhim’ where he slaps a person who speaks in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/1SwPVssbK7 — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 2, 2021



One user tweeted, “I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil. Honestly this kind of scene was not needed. Hope they cut it.” Also Read - KGF 2 Release Date Out: Yash Aka Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera Set to Rule Screens on THIS Date

“We wait for Tamil films. We support them, we request the makers to release it Pan India, in return we don’t want anything but just love. If not love then at least not humiliation,” he added. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Yash Resumes Shooting of The Film From Tomorrow, Shoot To Wrap Up By October End

While one segment took exception to it, another segment pointed out that the police officer’s character (played by Prakash Raj in the film) only asks the pawn broker’s character to speak in Tamil because of the latter’s efforts to use language as an instrument to obfuscate the truth and his involvement in the crime.

“The scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn’t understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps him and asks him to speak in Tamil. Tamil filmmakers are not against the Hindi language,” wrote one film critic in response to the tweet by the user.

They’re spreading hatred against north Indians residing in Tamilnadu.Not done. And secondly why would he speak in Hindi in the govt office of tamilnadu??? None of us will speak in Hindi with them unless we don’t know tamil. In this scene he CAN speak in Tamil!. Kuch bhi!! — Rakshit Jain (@im_rak24) November 2, 2021



The debate also saw some people venting their ire at actor Prakash Raj, who played the character of the police officer.